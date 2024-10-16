A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed Christmas film is coming - and soon

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer, they've been more than happy to share parts of their relationship with their fans. Travis has been spotted singing enthusiastically at Taylor's Eras Tour gigs, and even joined her on stage in London. Taylor has been a notable figure at many of Travis' football games, sweetly cheering him on alongside his mum, Donna, and a photo of her in his private suite had Swifties convinced the pair had 'secretly married'.

Considering how loved-up they are in public, engagement rumours have been swirling for months. And while Taylor and Travis have denied the speculation, it hasn't stopped the festive film industry from feeling inspired, it seems. So if you happen to love a wonderfully cheesy festive film and count yourself as a Swiftie, Christmas in the Spotlight might just be the meeting of worlds you didn't know you needed.

The new Christmas film, which appeared on Lifetime's holiday schedule this week, tells the story of a very famous pop star who meets a big-time football player backstage at one of her shows - and when he publicly declares he fancies her, guess what? They start dating. If you think the storyline for Christmas in the Spotlight sounds familiar, you're not the only one.

Although the film is not officially a festive re-telling of Taylor and Travis' relationship, it's hard not to draw comparisons. Back in July 2023, Travis attended Taylor's gig at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City but went on to tell his podcast listeners he was 'butt-hurt' as he didn't get to meet her and gift her a friendship bracelet. Low and behold, weeks later, Taylor and Travis did meet and, as we all now know, they started dating.

Christmas in the Spotlight stars Jessica Lord as popstar Bowyn and Laith Wallschleger as pro-football player Drew. According to the synopsis on Lifetime: "With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger… but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules? With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family."

Feels familiar. The film is set to air on Lifetime on Saturday 23rd November at 8pm. So Swifties and Christmas film fanatics - set your calendars.

