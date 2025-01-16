Taylor Swift may be adding a surprise extra date to The Eras Tour

It's undeniable that Taylor Swift has been working hard over the last two years. The Eras Tour, which first kicked off in March 2023, spanned 22 months, 5 continents, 51 cities and pulled in a staggering $2 billion in ticket sales. And not only did Taylor manage to captivate audiences for three full hours every night that she performed - she also made sure that her shows were exciting, despite clips going viral on social media. Taylor released an album halfway through the tour and added seven songs to her set list, she included a surprise Travis Kelce cameo during one of her London shows, and even added extra dates as the tour was in full swing.

But while The Eras Tour officially wrapped up in Vancouver on 8th December 2024, it seems that there may be one more gig in the works. According to Chinese media, the popstar has been holding 'preliminary talks' with authorities in Shanghai to discuss the possibility of hosting a show there this year. While Taylor toured across the US, Europe and Asia, she didn't perform in China despite having a huge fanbase there.

The Deputy Director of Shanghai's Culture and Tourism bureau, Zhang Qi, told The Paper (via Reuters) that meetings had taken place with the hope of securing a date for her performance. He reportedly claimed: "As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai. But we are optimistic that they may be hope this year."

The news of a potential extra gig has excited fans online, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Now this right here is GLOBAL impact!"

Another fan emphasised Taylor's popularity in China, writing: "The Americans who call Taylor "local" and "only for white girls" will be shocked by her popularity in China when they join Rednote. Fun fact: Taylor is the best selling female artist and the best selling Western artist in the country."

So is the Eras Tour actually over - or could Taylor be preparing for one more show? At present she hasn't commented on the speculation, but we will continue to update this story.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors