Why Blake Lively didn't join Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl this year

Whether or not you're an NFL fan, the chances are that your social media feeds were crammed with all things Super Bowl this morning. From Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance to the players' off-pitch sartorial choices, the sporting event has made headlines across the globe. And, of course, many people are talking about Taylor Swift's appearance.

Taylor, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce for almost two years, is a regular fixture at his games alongside his mum, Donna, and a handful of her A-list friends. Last year, she was famously photographed with a bevy of celebs at the championship game, including Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her long-time friend, Ashley Avignone. However, Blake was noticeably absent this year, with an insider claiming that the It Ends With Us star is lying low amidst her ongoing legal battle with co-star, Justin Baldoni.

A source initially claimed to the Daily Mail: "Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case."

However, another insider suggested that Blake's decision to miss the high-profile game was to ensure that she didn't 'overshadow' Taylor and Travis' 'big night'. In January, Taylor's name was suddenly brought into Blake and Justin's lawsuits, following the release of text messagesfrom the actress. Justin also appears to refer to Taylor as Blake's 'megacelebrity friend' and one of her 'most trusted partners'.

Another insider told the publication: "Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come. She would never want to make Taylor's big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."

The source went on: "She is staying close to home because she doesn't want to deal with the added stress. She is focused on her family and her kids right now. She knows she cannot stay in hiding forever."