Why Blake Lively didn't join Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl this year
Whether or not you're an NFL fan, the chances are that your social media feeds were crammed with all things Super Bowl this morning. From Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance to the players' off-pitch sartorial choices, the sporting event has made headlines across the globe. And, of course, many people are talking about Taylor Swift's appearance.
Taylor, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce for almost two years, is a regular fixture at his games alongside his mum, Donna, and a handful of her A-list friends. Last year, she was famously photographed with a bevy of celebs at the championship game, including Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her long-time friend, Ashley Avignone. However, Blake was noticeably absent this year, with an insider claiming that the It Ends With Us star is lying low amidst her ongoing legal battle with co-star, Justin Baldoni.
A source initially claimed to the Daily Mail: "Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case."
However, another insider suggested that Blake's decision to miss the high-profile game was to ensure that she didn't 'overshadow' Taylor and Travis' 'big night'. In January, Taylor's name was suddenly brought into Blake and Justin's lawsuits, following the release of text messagesfrom the actress. Justin also appears to refer to Taylor as Blake's 'megacelebrity friend' and one of her 'most trusted partners'.
Another insider told the publication: "Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come. She would never want to make Taylor's big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."
The source went on: "She is staying close to home because she doesn't want to deal with the added stress. She is focused on her family and her kids right now. She knows she cannot stay in hiding forever."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The Marie Claire Spring/Summer 2025 Trend Report
Everything you need to know about the upcoming season
By Penny Goldstone
-
The tech sport trend is all we can talk about in the office
Time to get involved
By Penny Goldstone
-
Liquid waves are the aphrodisiac of hair trends right now, and the perfect look for Valentine’s Day
An updated take on bombshell hair
By Nessa Humayun
-
A trial could be looming for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni following legal feud
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift may be adding a surprise extra date to The Eras Tour
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why fans are convinced a Taylor and Travis engagement is coming
Please let it be true
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Alwyn had a blunt response when asked about the Taylor Swift breakup
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ryan Reynolds may have just landed Blake Lively in some trouble
We're having Posh and Becks déjà vu
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor and Travis' sweet Christmas plans are going viral
Under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift fans are convinced Matty Healy just confirmed this song is about him
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There's an interesting reason behind Taylor Swift's final stops on the Eras Tour
By Jadie Troy-Pryde