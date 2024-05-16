Sophie Turner explains what made her 'unhappy' during Joe Jonas divorce

The world was shocked when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their split in September last year. The former couple, who had been together for eight years and married for four, shared a joint statement explaining that they were separating but asked for privacy for themselves and their two young daughters.

However, stories about their divorce quickly began to circle online and over the following weeks there were numerous headlines about their split - most of which were deeply sexist, accusing Sophie of being a negligent mother and claiming that ring cam footage of her was the catalyst for the break-up.

While Sophie said she is unable to share certain details of her split from Joe for legal reasons, she has opened up about the divorce for the first time in a new interview with British Vogue. As well as sharing that Taylor Swift was her 'hero' last year, she gave insight into the challenges she faced when the split was made public, and how the anonymous claims and accusations impacted her.

She explained: "Those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

Sophie was filming at the time and was unable to leave the UK. But throughout the split, she said that Taylor stepped in to help, explaining: "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."

At the time of their split, the internet was awash with stories about Sophie's parenting and 'partying', but she has now said it was 'like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in' adding that she's 'still in shock' from the reaction.

But when she was asked about co-parenting with Joe, Sophie shared that there was one thing that she was 'unhappy' about. She explained: "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can."

Joan is expected to be released on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.