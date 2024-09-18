Sophie Turner goes IG official with 'hot aristocrat' boyfriend days after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and her "hot aristocrat" boyfriend are taking things to the next level.

The Game of Thrones actress went Instagram-official with Peregrine Pearson earlier this week, sharing casual photos she's taken of him as part of a carousel.

In one photo, Peregrine is sitting in an armchair in an opulent-looking living room, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, black trousers and white trainers. He is looking directly at the camera and has his hands behind his head.

In another, he's enjoying a drink at sunset while lounging in a deck chair in nature.

In the other photos, Sophie seems to be having a generally delightful time with her many friends.

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) A photo posted by on

The timing of the post is particularly interesting, as Sophie's divorce from Joe Jonas was finalised just days ago, on 11 September, as reported by the Associated Press.

Sophie was first spotted with Peregrine back in October, when The Sun published photos of the pair kissing in Paris. Since then, they've been spotted together on a few occasions, and made their public debut in February, when they attended Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration in London together.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In July, they were photographed attending the launch party for Margot Robbie's gin brand, also in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All that to say it wasn't exactly a secret that Sophie was dating her new beau, but we all know that going Instagram-official is a crucial step for modern relationships, so!

As for Peregrine, he's set to become Viscount Cowdray after his father Michael Pearson, and he co-founded property development company Weetman. He goes by "Perry" and his Instagram account is very sadly (for us) private.

Sophie was married to Joe Jonas between 2019 and 2023, when they had a pretty dramatic separation, but it seems like things have settled since then. The exes share daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.