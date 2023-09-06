Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been reported this week that Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by Today via The Independent, Joe filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on 5 September, stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken".

The Hollywood couple have been married since 2019, and share two daughters together - the first born in 2020, and the second last summer.

Joe Jonas is reportedly seeking joint custody of their two daughters.

This news comes amid work commitments for both parties, with 34-year-old Jonas currently on The Jonas Brothers' tour in USA, and Turner 27, filming in the UK for her TV series Joan.

The couple have reportedly spent the summer apart, with their two children residing with Jonas over the past few months.

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," an insider reportedly told People following reports of their split, adding that the pair had spent "the whole summer" apart.

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source continued. "As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

Neither Joe Jonas nor Sophie Turner have commented on the reports, but eagle-eyed fans have taken Joe wearing his wedding ring at the Austin show this week as a sign that not all is lost.

We will continue to update this story.