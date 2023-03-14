Why Selena Gomez missed the Oscars and the after parties this year

The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) wrapped up awards season this weekend, with the A-listers out in force on the champagne carpet (opens in new tab) - and what a night it was.

The attendees were treated to performances from Lady Gaga and Rihanna, Michelle Yeoh made history when she won the Best Actress award and the after party red carpet looks were *chefs kiss*.

But one celebrity that was notably absent from the ceremony and the events that followed was Selena Gomez.

She has hit the headlines in recent weeks as the internet exploded with theories about 'drama' with Hailey Bieber, triggered by an Instagram post from Kylie Jenner.

While Kylie attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, along with Hailey and Justin Bieber, Selena was not photographed at any associated events.

It was the Biebers first public event since the online furore, but Selena didn't attend - which, yet again, set the rumour mill churning.

However, the simple reason for the Only Murders In The Building star's absence has nothing to do with the internet speculation. In fact, days before the Oscars, Selena was spotted grabbing dinner with friends in New York City where she is currently filming for the third season of the show alongside recurring fixtures Steve Martin and Martin Short. The upcoming instalment will also star Meryl Streep and Emily In Paris' Ashley Park.

The Academy Awards is held in Los Angeles, and considering that she had no nominations this year it makes sense that she would have stayed put in NYC due to her hectic filming schedule. Gomez, Martin and Short didn't attend the SAG Awards in February, either, although they did film a short OMITB sketch which aired at the start of the ceremony.

It's also worth noting that Selena hasn't attended the Vanity Fair party since 2016, so while it has seemingly added fuel to the 'drama' speculation, it's not likely that it would have impacted her attendance.

In fact, Selena appeared to subtly weigh in on the online commentary recently when she commented on TikTok: "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

So, that's that.