Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends think the pair are 'in love'
"Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blossoming relationship is convincing us once and for all that love, actually, is all around (read in Hugh Grant voice, for 'tis almost the season).
The two may have only been dating a few weeks, but they look so happy and loved-up when they're spotted out together that Swifties everywhere are convinced they're made for each other. Incidentally, so are people with actual inside knowledge of the situation.
"They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love," a source has just told Us Weekly.
Even though Taylor is arguably the biggest popstar in the world, and Travis has a full schedule of NFL training and podcasting, it sounds like they've totally figured out how to work around their super busy schedules and still prioritise each other.
"He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him," the source continued. "It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated."
They added: "Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy. She doesn’t have to worry about anything."
Additionally, both Taylor and Travis are very obviously their own people outside of their relationship, which makes it easier for both of them to understand that the other's career is a huge priority in their life.
“He has his own career and money. So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands," the source added. "There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them."
The lovebirds have been able to see each other more since Taylor's Eras Tour has been on hiatus the whole time they've been dating (as far as we know), with the singer attending four of the athlete's American football matches. With that said, Travis is reportedly planning to visit Taylor while she's on the international leg of her tour, which shows he's willing to put lots of effort into their relationship — frankly the greenest of flags.
Long live Swifce! Traylor? Tayvis??? Anyway, you catch our drift.
