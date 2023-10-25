Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship went public, their fandoms have joined forces and seemingly want to know everything about the pair - from their date nights in Kansas City to what the NFL player's family think of his new beau.

While the Tayvis/Traylor shipping has been building for weeks, the Anti-Hero singer has yet to speak publicly about their romance - but Travis has briefly discussed it on his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason. In late September, he explained: "I want to respect both of our lives... I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it."

According to reports, Travis recently closed a deal on a $6 million Kansas City mansion to secure more privacy amidst the intense public interest in his relationship with Taylor, and now his brother Jason - who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles - has added that he's concerned by the level of attention aimed at the couple.

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King last weekend, Jason said: "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'

"There’s paparazzi talking about him fuelling his car before the game today and I’m like: 'Is that really necessary information to share?'

"This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with. And so on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how, you know, over in pursuit people can be."

However, Jason added that his brother 'can deal with some of this' but continued: "As long as it’s not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

Taylor has already spent some time with the Kelce family, enjoying a game alongside Travis' mum Donna last month and watching a Kansas City Chiefs with his dad Ed a couple of weeks ago.

Ed spoke warmly of Taylor in an interview with People, calling her 'a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman' and sharing that she was happily picking up 'empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around' the suite after the game.

He added: "And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."