Travis Kelce's brother has 'some alarms' when it comes to Taylor Swift romance
"Man, this is a lot."
Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship went public, their fandoms have joined forces and seemingly want to know everything about the pair - from their date nights in Kansas City to what the NFL player's family think of his new beau.
While the Tayvis/Traylor shipping has been building for weeks, the Anti-Hero singer has yet to speak publicly about their romance - but Travis has briefly discussed it on his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason. In late September, he explained: "I want to respect both of our lives... I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it."
According to reports, Travis recently closed a deal on a $6 million Kansas City mansion to secure more privacy amidst the intense public interest in his relationship with Taylor, and now his brother Jason - who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles - has added that he's concerned by the level of attention aimed at the couple.
In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King last weekend, Jason said: "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'
"There’s paparazzi talking about him fuelling his car before the game today and I’m like: 'Is that really necessary information to share?'
"This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with. And so on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how, you know, over in pursuit people can be."
However, Jason added that his brother 'can deal with some of this' but continued: "As long as it’s not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."
A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)
A photo posted by on
Taylor has already spent some time with the Kelce family, enjoying a game alongside Travis' mum Donna last month and watching a Kansas City Chiefs with his dad Ed a couple of weeks ago.
Ed spoke warmly of Taylor in an interview with People, calling her 'a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman' and sharing that she was happily picking up 'empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around' the suite after the game.
He added: "And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends think the pair are 'in love'
"Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
As a Health Editor who's spoken to countless gynaes, I can't understand the need for vaginal care products—here's why
Plus, a top expert explains why intimate care products can cause more harm than good
By Ally Head
-
An expert has revealed everything you need to know about eyebrow threading
Get up to speed on the popular hair removal technique
By Tori Crowther
-
Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends think the pair are 'in love'
"Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "just getting to know each other," source says
Taylor's also getting to know Travis' family and friends...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce reveals what his family and friends think of Taylor Swift
They're big fans, it seems
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This theory about Taylor Swift's old lyrics 'predicting' her relationship with Travis Kelce is actually wild
Swifties love easter eggs - so buckle up for this one
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The truth behind Taylor Swift 'paying for entire restaurant to leave' for date with Travis Kelce
Here's what actually happened
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce with his mum is the most wholesome thing
Both fandoms are absolutely loving this
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift’s rumoured new boyfriend Travis Kelce has just addressed dating speculation
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift is sparking rumours of a new sporty romance
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn