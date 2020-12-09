This weird Love Actually fan theory is going viral and it actually makes a lot of sense

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is just two short weeks away, and this year festive films are needed more than ever. Whether you’re a fan of The Holiday, Elf or The Princess Switch, there’s something for everyone when it comes to feel-good holiday watches.

However, if you’re a lifelong devotee of Love Actually (who isn’t?) then you’ll have watched it approximately 345 times, be able to quote it word for word and still can’t get over the fact that there was only a five year age difference between Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Juliet (Keira Knightley).

And if after seventeen years you still can’t get over Alan Rickman breaking Emma Thompson’s heart, then same.

But what if she had a happy ending with one of the other characters? What would you say to that?

Well, according to one viral fan theory, Emma’s character Karen may have had a bit of a secret admirer in the form of Liam Neeson’s character, Daniel.

Twitter user @thisjenlewis shared a particularly interesting take on their relationship back in 2015, and we’re gonna put it out there – it makes a lot of sense.

Karen and Daniel are pals throughout the film, comforting each other and eating cereal out of the box together, but what if he’s secretly in love with her?

Yes, we hear you cry, people can just be friends, but as pointed out on Twitter, there’s one moment that appears to confirm these suspicions.

Throughout the film, Daniel talks about his dream of meeting Claudia Schiffer and – weirdly – boasts to step-son Sam that if he ever met her they’d christen every room in the house, his included. Okay.

But when he does bump into her at the end of the school nativity (albeit just her lookalike) he calls her Karen.

Like, Karen his friend Emma Thompson. Who must have been on his mind, right? Because he loves her.

Erm, how did we miss this?!

Minds. Blown.