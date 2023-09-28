Travis Kelce reveals what his family and friends think of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blossoming romance has yet to be properly confirmed, but in the meantime the American football pro seems to think the world of the global superstar. He's the ultimate Swiftie, if you will.

Though Travis was trying to keep a low profile when rumours started that he and Taylor were going out, after the popstar attended his team, the Kansas City Chiefs', game against the Chicago Bears last weekend, he knew that he had to at least tangentially address it.

As such, he just talked about it on the podcast he shares with brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, and it's clear that he really likes Taylor — although their relationship status is far less clear.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family," he gushed (via the Independent).

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course."

He continued: "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, you know, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

Nodding to one of Taylor's songs, Travis jokingly concluded: "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end."

Taylor attended his game on Sunday, and sat in the VIP suite alongside Travis' mum Donna. After that, Travis reportedly rented out an entire restaurant to party it up with Taylor, his teammates, his parents and his friends.

One source said: "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted."

Rumours of a Travis/Taylor romance started when a source told The Messenger: "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." This was a couple of weeks ago.

Before that, Travis had kind of manifested a Taylor Swift meet-cute, having tried (but failed) to give her his number after her concert in Kansas City.

But are they really together now??? We need to know!

