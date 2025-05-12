Taylor Swift has responded to being subpoenaed as a witness in the Lively-Baldoni trial

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain locked in a legal battle, following the 2024 release of their blockbuster hit, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, took legal action against her co-star and director in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni, 41, has denied the allegations, and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the couple's publicist Leslie Sloane.

The legal battle comes after reports of tensions on set between producer Lively and director Baldoni, with numerous rumours of a "creative fracture" in the post-production process.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

As Lively and Baldoni's legal battle remains ongoing, a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios has officially been set for March 2026. And in a recent update this month, Lively's attorney has confirmed that the actress will take the stand and testify.

"The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial," Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb explained to PEOPLE. "We expect that to be the case here. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course she’s going to testify.

"There are individuals that were witnesses to or experienced misconduct that is relevant to Ms. Lively's claims," he added when opening up about details of the 2026 trial. "We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Taylor Swift's involvement in the ongoing legal case that made headlines this week, with the 35-year-old singer referenced in one section of Baldoni's legal complaint as part of Lively's support network.

Baldoni reported in his 179 page legal complaint that he felt pressured to accept Blake Lively's "dramatically" different rewrite of the film, accusing Lively of using her powerful friends to sway the final cut. And while Swift has not been officially named in the lawsuit, she has reportedly been referred to as Lively's "megacelebrity friend" and one of her "most trusted partners."

As of this month, Swift has been subpoenaed as a witness in the case, with the singer's representatives criticising her name being pulled in for "tabloid clickbait".

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie," representatives for the singer announced in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE. "She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

The statement continued: "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively has not spoken publicly about the trial, but she did reference her "intense year" during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"Without going too into it, this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life," Lively recalled to Meyers.

"I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now afraid to share their experiences," she later explained. "And fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I've been able to. And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls."

We will continue to update this story.