Taylor Swift has made a surprise statement in defence of her ex boyfriend

Taylor Swift is the woman of the moment, with everything from her song lyrics to her wardrobe choices going viral. In fact, from updates around her Eras tour to the leaked text chain between the Blank Space singer and her close friend Lorde, Taylor Swift is all anyone can talk about.

Today it was Taylor's love life that made news. This is unsurprising given her high profile split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn and last month's dating rumours with Matty Healy. However, this news came direct from Taylor herself, as the singer-songwriter made a surprise statement at her Minneapolis concert this week, appearing to defend one of her ex boyfriends, John Mayer.

Introducing the song 'Dear John' - a song Taylor hasn't performed live since 2012, the 33-year-old spoke to her fans in the audience, and asked that they didn't cyberbully the ex boyfriend who the song is rumoured to be about, John Mayer.

“I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together," she announced to the audience. "So what I’m trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago when I was 19.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not only first time Taylor Swift has asked her "Swiftie" fandom to practice kindness during her Eras tour, announcing during a set: “I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities.”

She continued: “So what I’m trying to say is, I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to. That’s why I’m putting out this album."

We will continue to update this story.