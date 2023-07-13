Taylor Swift just cast her ex boyfriend to star in her music video and we're obsessed

Taylor Swift is all anyone can talk about right now, with Swifties falling over themselves to snag tickets to her Eras tour. From that to the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the 33-year-old has to be the most talked-about woman of the moment.

It is Taylor's personal relationships that have unsurprisingly made the most headlines, from Taylor defending her ex boyfriend at a recent concert to the leaked text chain between the Blank Space singer and her close friend Lorde. Not to mention, her new song "from the vault", When Emma Falls in Love, thought to be about a different A-list friend.

This week was no exception as Taylor made a surprise announcement at her Eras tour, telling fans that she had cast ex boyfriend and now good friend Taylor Lautner in her new music video.

The former couple dated briefly in 2009 after meeting on the set of Valentine's Day, with Swift's hit Back to December rumoured to be about their romance. Now however, the two Taylors are firm friends, along with Lautner's wife who hilariously is also called Taylor.

Swift called her ex boyfriend a "very positive force" in her life as she introduced him on stage to cheers from the audience. “He and his wife have become some of my close friends. And it’s really convenient because we all have the same first name.”

Lautner backflipped onto the stage to cheers, before making a sweet public statement about his ex girlfriend.

“I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are,” Lautner explained. “You are gracious, humble, you are kind, and I’m honored to know you.”

"WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out," Taylor Swift posted to Instagram. "I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors 😆 I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one."

Tay Lautner also posted to social media to pay tribute to her husband Taylor Lautner, and of course Swift.

"The Tale of Three Taylors," she captioned a sweet snap of the three of them. "Everything that @taylorlautner said last night on stage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people. You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend."

