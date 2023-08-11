What is going on with the Taylor Swift friendship bracelet trend?
Swifties are having a *lot* of fun with it
Have you been seeing photos of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in North America lately and wondering why so many people are wearing multi-coloured beaded bracelets with Swiftie references on them?
Well, let us explain.
The trend started as a sweet nod to a lyric in Swift's song from Midnights "You're on Your Own, Kid," in which she sings, "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."
Fans took her literally and began beading their own bracelets, then taking the moment (their experience of the Eras Tour) and tasting it (dancing and singing until their voice goes).
The point of the bracelets—which read messages such as song titles, lyrics, or tongue-in-cheek references such as "Starbucks lovers" or "Olivia Benson" (one of Swift's cats)—is to wear them to the concert, then swap them with other makeshift jewellers in the audience. There are metaphorical bonus points to be had if you manage to give one of your bracelets to one of the celebs in attendance.
Speaking of celebs, among the many, many famous people who have attended the Eras Tour so far, a fair few were spotted sporting friendship bracelets — which they had either been given by fans or made themselves.
Lupita Nyong'o made headlines recently when she shared a TikTok of herself and her friends making the bracelets for hours on end ahead of attending the gig.
Sydney Sweeney also made friendship bracelets with friends.
Jennifer Garner was also given SO many friendship bracelets when she attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City that she was practically drowning in them in a photo she shared.
Selena Gomez also shared a picture of her "stack" on Instagram Stories.
Gigi Hadid and her makeup artist Patrick Ta also flaunted their many, many bracelets on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them making a heart with their hands.
Bottom line: if you've got Eras Tour tickets for next year in the UK, make sure you equip yourself with all the beads and string necessary beforehand!
