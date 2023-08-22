Taylor Swift wrote a personal note to Lily Allen’s daughter just before gig

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of Lily Allen's daughters not only got to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, but also scored a handwritten note from the star herself — something most of can only dream of (in our wiiiildest dreams, whoa oh oh).

Lily — who has two daughters with her ex Sam Cooper, named Ethel and Marnie — is now married to actor David Harbour. David recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and told a lovely story of bringing one of the two girls (he doesn't say which one) to see Taylor live in Minneapolis.

After sharing how hard it was for him to get tickets despite being quite a famous actor, David recalled: "It was extraordinary because I did say as we went in, I said something like: 'If there's an opportunity to say hello...' But I'm also very conscious because a lot of times people want to meet me and it can be very difficult."

He continued: "And they said, 'She's leaving on a plane right after this concert,'" adding: "And we sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener, and then a woman came out with a letter and it was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

Whilst David didn't share everything that was on the note, he revealed a sweet tidbit. "She did say in the letter at one point, 'I'll give you a wave from the stage,'" the Stranger Things star said.

"And at one point during the beginning of one of her numbers she turned to our little booth and [waved]."

David confessed that he wasn't exactly a Swiftie prior to the show, but it sounds like he was totally converted afterwards.

"I mean, she's a force of nature. I really didn't have any idea," he said.

"Seeing her perform for three and a half hours... It's like 45 songs! I've never seen... She barely leaves the stage! I don't know when she pees. It's ridiculous. She's a force of nature."

Taylor Swift has been this wholesome throughout her tour so far, for example when she gave Kobe Bryant's six-year-old daughter her "22" hat and a great big hug, and when she gave her tour crew bonuses totalling $55 million (£43 million).

We cannot wait to see the kind gestures the star makes when she comes to Europe next year at long last.