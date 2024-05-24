Insiders have commented on those Travis Kelce proposal rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been front and centre in 2024, making headline news on the regular, from Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl and Kelce’s presence on her tour, to their double dates with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

And with Swift’s sell-out Eras tour resuming in Europe, this only looks set to continue, with the 34-year-old adding some of her new hits from The Tortured Poets Department to her setlist - some believed to be inspired by her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend.

With videos circulating on social media of Kelce cheering her on from the audience, and reports that the couple are coordinating their schedules to ensure that they don’t “spend too much time apart”, things appear to be getting serious.

And following a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple was close to an engagement, Kelce has found himself the subject of online proposal rumours.

“Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later,” the source told the publication. “They make a great match, and there’s no question about that.”

Following the online frenzy that ensued, multiple sources have spoken out to shut down the rumours, explaining that Kelce “cares very deeply” about Swift, but that “he’s just not there yet.”

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” one source reported to Us Weekly. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

Kelce’s mum, Donna, has also commented on the speculation, asked about the potential of a proposal by CNN.

"It's totally up to them.” she replied. “Them being happy. We don't know anything for right now. I'm sure he would call me up and tell me, and I haven't heard anything yet.

“That's all you want for your children is happiness,” she added. “Nothing else matters."

We will continue to update this story.