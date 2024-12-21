Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set for a major lifestyle change in 2025

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about people of 2024. And from her record-breaking Eras tour drawing to a close this month, to her history-making Grammy wins, she has been front and centre.

It is her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce that has made the most headlines however, with the couple dating since September 2023. And after a busy year “balancing their careers and individual responsibilities”, the A-list couple is reportedly set for a major lifestyle change.

According to recent reports, the couple is looking to settle down after an action-packed 2025, with Swift in particular looking forward to some time “away from the spotlight”. And her destination of choice? Kansas City.

"Taylor is sad the [Eras] tour is over because she had such a fantastic time, but she's keen to spend some time away from the spotlight," a source recently explained to The Sun. "She wants to live the simple life for a while.

"She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time during the next few weeks to be with Travis and show him love and support," the source continued. "She wants to witness another potential championship season for the Chiefs."

"She is happy they will spend time together, having nice dinners, relaxing, and baking," the source later continued. "Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them."

This comes amid the news that the couple is reportedly planning "to adopt a rescue kitten" together, with a source explaining to Life & Style earlier this year that "they love the idea of saving a cat’s life”. Not to mention, the proposal rumours, with sources telling Page Six that "there is now a countdown to an engagement."

Opening up about the "tremendous sense of peace" that Kelce has brought her, the source continued: "She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known. She knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise."

