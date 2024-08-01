A new Taylor Swift photo convinces fans she has secretly 'married' Travis Kelce

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship last September, the world has watched the pair go from strength to strength. Not only has Travis' family had wonderful things to say about Taylor, but the NFL player has been sweetly supportive of his girlfriend as she travels the world on her Eras Tour, even appearing onstage during one of her London gigs.

And in recent months, engagement speculation has ramped up. In June, Travis' comments about wedding planning went viral and fans began to question whether or not the pair were secretly engaged. Just a few weeks later, Taylor was spotted wearing a new piece of jewellery - a sweet Tiffany & Co. ring with two side-by-side T's - and many continued to wonder if the couple has taken their relationship to the next level.

Now, a number of Swifties are convinced that a new photo 'proves' the rumours are true - and it's all down to a seemingly innocent snap of Travis' suite at the Arrowhead Stadium. The sportsman plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, and when one fan shared a photo of his suite at the stadium in Missouri it quickly started doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

The image shows that Travis' suite includes a poster from Taylor's Eras Tour, with the person overlaying the photo with the caption: "This is where Taylor gets to sit! Also the fact that there is an eras tour poster in this room is so funny to me."

This is so cute and a eras tour poster in Travs suite pic.twitter.com/L7EhiHPP4QJuly 27, 2024

Fans took to social media to claim that the pair may have secretly married, with one person writing: "I’m sorry but these two are married. They’ll never announce it and they totally don’t have to. She’ll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people shit."

Another person added: "Taylor and Travis are probably already married and we just have no idea."

However not everyone is convinced that Taylor and Travis are married, with one person arguing: "There is no evidence to suggest that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are married. The speculation likely stems from fans noticing a new detail in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium, but this does not confirm any romantic relationship between the two."

Neither Taylor nor Travis has addressed the recent engagement - or marriage - speculation, and despite the fact Taylor previously discussed why she's happy to share her relationship publicly this time around (she has famously been very private in the past), it's unlikely that they will comment on the rumours.

We'll just have to wait and see...