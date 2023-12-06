Taylor Swift reveals when she actually started dating Travis Kelce - and why she's refusing to hide their relationship
She's opening up about it *all*
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been dominating headlines for the last couple of months. While the singer had kept quiet about their romance, the pair haven't been shy about enjoying care-free dates in public; Taylor has been supporting her boyfriend at his football games, while Travis was in the stands during her Eras Tour concert in Argentina (where she also changed lyrics of her song for him).
But in a new interview for Time magazine, Taylor has finally opened up about her relationship for the first time - and she has decided that she isn't holding back. Taylor was notoriously private about her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, and so her very public appearances with Travis came as a shock to many of her fans. However, she has revealed that the pair started dating much earlier than we all thought - and explained why she isn't prepared to hide it.
Named as Time magazine 'Person of the Year', Taylor shared sweet details about her relationship with Travis. She told the publication that they started dating after Travis 'very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell', adding: "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Discussing her decision to be more public about their relationship, Taylor explained that she is taking a different approach now as 'me locking myself in my house for a lot of years - I'll never get that time back'.
She continued: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
Adorable.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
