Travis Kelce's mum says his relationship with Taylor Swift is 'kind of interesting'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, and the couple - who started dating just over a year ago - have been at the centre of engagement rumours for months. Following Travis' cameo during Taylor's London gig this summer, fans have been eagerly looking for clues that the pair might be planning to say 'I do' - whether it's the interesting photo he has in his suite at the Arrowhead Stadium, or the new ring Taylor was spotted wearing in Dublin.
And when it comes to support from their families, they appear to have everyone's blessing. Taylor and Travis were spotted clubbing with Taylor's parents after the Superbowl, and Travis' dad Ed told People last year that the singer is 'a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman'. Adorable.
When Taylor and Travis first went public with their relationship in September last year, the popstar was famously seen cheering for the NFL player alongside his mum, Donna. While Donna initially seemed cautious to comment publicly on their relationship during interviews (a clip of her dodging questions about their romance went viral last October), she opened up about the couple during the premiere for Travis' new show Grotesquerie.
E! News asked Donna what her 'favourite thing' about Taylor is, and she responded: "You know, it’s still new, I don’t really have any profound, you know, thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on."
In a separate chat with Entertainment Tonight, she emphasised that they were still in the early stages of their relationship, and said of Taylor's family: "It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it. Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home."
She further added to Page Six that their relationship was 'kind of interesting', stating: "He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good. He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she. I hope they’re having a good time."
Earlier this month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Donna was wearing a sweet tribute to Travis and Taylor during a Chiefs game. As she watched his team playing against the Baltimore Ravens, Donna wore a custom-made black Chiefs cap which included special embroidery of holly and white cosmos - both of which happen to be the birth month flowers for Travis and Taylor (for the non-Swifties, that's October and December).
Interesting, indeed!
