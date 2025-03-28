Selena Gomez has spoken out about her sadness at the narrative around her body

Selena Gomez has been front and centre this season. And from her Emilia Pérez success and action-packed awards season, to her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, she has been making non-stop headlines.

This is particularly true this month, with Gomez and Blanco releasing their first joint album, I Said I Love You First. And as they publicise the project, the notoriously private couple has been opening up about their personal life together - from their almost break up to how they keep their relationship private.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was their recent appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that got the world talking this week, as the 32-year-old opened up about dealing with online negativity - particularly relating to her appearance.

"Women have it much harder," Gomez reflected. "It’s the way I’m not white enough, I’m not Mexican enough," she added. "I fall victim to looking at things, and it doesn’t add to your life. But it’s just so difficult from the choices of the people you date… It’s like nobody cares about those kinds of things with men. We just carry a lot."

A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshetty) A photo posted by on

"My weight's a big [issue]," Gomez later explained on the podcast, adding: "Everyone just has something to say and it's really making me sad. Not even sad because, I'm not a victim, everyone - I just think it's made me a tad bitter and I feel really guilty for saying that but it's true."

Gomez has been open about living with her autoimmune disease, Lupus, explaining that her weight can fluctuate due to her medication.

"I would rather be healthy and take care of myself," she stated. "My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me... [I'm] not a model, never will be. I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’m human," she continued. "So of course sometimes I read things, but I do most of the time ignore everything. There are ways to combat it - I understand the power of what social media is, it’s just tricky."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First, is out now.