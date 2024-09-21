Eva Mendes has revealed that she and Ryan Gosling actually met long before they started dating

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are two of the most talked-about people in the world. However, despite being so famous, little is still known about their relationship, with the A-list couple, who share daughters Esmeralda and Amada, being notoriously private.

The couple is believed to have started dating back in 2011, after working together on crime thriller, The Place Beyond The Pines, with it widely believed that they had met on set.

However, this week, while doing publicity for her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, Mendes was asked by a fan about their first meeting, and revealed that it had taken place long before.

"We actually met on an airplane a very long time ago," Mendes explained, confirming that they knew each other before working together on The Place Beyond The Pines.

“We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting,” she previously said of their joint filming experience.

Gosling has also spoken about the early days of their relationship, explaining in the past how working with Mendes as his onscreen partner made him want to start a life with her.

“There were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore,” he recalled. “I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Eva Mendes also went on to open up about her and Ryan Gosling’s relatable home life in the recent interview, particularly when it comes to cooking. And while the 50-year-old praised Gosling, 43, as “an amazing cook”, she admitted that she herself is not.

"I know it sounds crazy but my kids don't really like my eggs, and it kind of hurts my feelings," Mendes explained in the interview, per People. "I tell [Ryan], at nighttime I'll be like, 'Baby, how can I mess up eggs?' I go, 'Anybody can make eggs,' and he's like, 'Oh, no, no, that's where you're wrong.' Apparently it's a thing. You just go for it, and I don’t have it.”

Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries is available to buy now.