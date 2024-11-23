Miley Cyrus' recent words about ex husband Liam Hemsworth are going viral

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked-about people in the world, and from the ongoing copyright lawsuit on fan-favourite track 'Flowers', to her recent words on the Chappell Roan backlash, she never fails to make headlines.

This week, it was Cyrus' former relationship that made news, as the singer made a series of rare comments about her past marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off for 10 years, after meeting on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song. The couple tied the knot in 2018, before ultimately divorcing in 2020.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative announced in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Despite four years passing since their split, the former couple returned to the headlines this week, as Cyrus made two rare comments about her ex husband.

The first took place in her Spotify Billions Club: Series video, when Cyrus was asked about the inspiration behind her infamous track, 'Wrecking Ball'.

The 2013 song has long been reported to be about Hemsworth, with the couple ending their first engagement at the time of release. This was something Cyrus confirmed this week, telling Spotify: "My man wasn’t acting right.”

Cyrus' second comment about Hemsworth came about in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. The 32-year-old was discussing working with current boyfriend, singer Maxx Morando, when she revealed that she had always liked collaborating with loved ones.

"I worked with my dad forever," Cyrus explained in the interview. "That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

Well, that's that.