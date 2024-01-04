Jacob Elordi's Saltburn bathwater has been turned into a scented candle

This article contains some spoilers

Saltburn may have been released in cinemas in November, but it really had the internet in a chokehold by the New Year. Following its release on Amazon Prime Video, it seems that Emerald Fennell's tale of greed, opulence and betrayal became the nation's go-to Christmas movie - and there are some specific scenes to blame for its sudden virality.

Barry Keoghan - who plays student Oliver Quick - has been praised for his funny, dark and twisty performance in the film. He stars in almost all of the most controversial scenes - from that moment with the grave (which he actually improvised) to his enthusiastic naked shimmying at the movie's close. However, it's the moment that he decides to drink Jacob Elordi's semen-infused bathwater that has caused the most waves on social media.

The scene has caused a range of reactions from viewers; for some, the slurping noises were too much. For others, they were regretting putting Saltburn on while sandwiched between their parents on the sofa.

But for anyone wondering what Jacob Elordi's Saltburn bath water might smell like (ahem, apparently there are people out there), Etsy seller SideHustleVibes has created a candle to really capture that olfactory experience. The natural soy wax candle, literally named 'Jacob Elordi's Bathwater', comes in three scents and 'aims to capture the essence of the charismatic figure of Felix Catton, promising a sensorial experience like no other.'

The scent options are Comfort Spice, Sea Breeze and Vanilla Bean and have an average burn time of 50-60 hours.

(Image credit: Etsy / Side Hustle Vibes)

Intrigued? Shocked? Can't wait to get your hands on one? They're currently available on Etsy for £25.20, and as they're shipped from the US there will also be a delivery fee of £16.99.

During an interview with Variety, Elordi spoke about the scene and praised his co-star for his commitment to the part, saying: "I was like, 'Thank God, it's mine.' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that."

Charming.