Bridgerton is coming back - and fans can expect a 'scandalous' season

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bridgerton has taken the nation by storm ever since it first graced the small screen on Christmas Day in 2020.

After season one's huge success, the show returned for a second season in March 2022 and fans were just as gripped (despite the lack of steamy sex scenes).

The popular regency romance is known for its star studded cast, engaging storylines and fabulous costumes, and Nicola Coughlan - who plays Penelope Featherington - has teased that filming for the third instalment is underway.

From the 'scandalous' new storyline to the cast and release details, here's everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 3.

What is the storyline in Bridgerton season 3?

Bridgerton season 3 will be back with a bang, and while the finer details have been kept under wraps by crew and cast we have been given snippets to whet our appetites.

Nicola Coughlan has shared that the upcoming series will follow a similar structure to previous seasons - but this time, the plot will focus on the romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

Speaking at Tudum: A Global Fan Event event in 2022, the Derry Girls star said: "Polin stans, I see you! This season, Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence… We cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride."

During the event, she also revealed the first page of the Bridgerton season 3 script with Lady Whistledown's narration reading: "Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London’s smart set has made its return.

"And so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest?"

(Image credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2023)

It is also expected that fans will continue to follow Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) and her relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Speaking to Deadline, Simone said: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as show runner in Season three.

"In Season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting.

"I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

Bridgerton debuted in 2020 and over the last three years fans have watched (rewatched, and rewatched again) the first two seasons. While Nicola has teased the third season is being filmed, the official release date has not been confirmed - yet.

In fact, we have yet to lock eyes on an official trailer for the show, so we anticipate it may be a little while yet until season three airs.

There has been a rise in Bridgerton fans asking why Bridgerton season three is taking so long, and it seems that the delay may have been due to producer Shonda Rhimes being unsatisfied with some of the storylines.

It was previously reported by the Mail Online that the storyline turned 'very dark' which Rhimes was not happy about.

The insider said: "There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark."

Though we may not have an official release date, Netflix has confirmed we will be getting a third and fourth season of Bridgerton - much to our delight.

A letter penned by Lady Whistledown, which was shared on Bridgerton's official Twitter account, read: "Esteemed members of the Ton... It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

But we will keep you updated as soon as we know an official release date for Bridgerton season three so you can clear your diaries to watch every episode.

Who is in the Bridgerton season 3 cast?

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022)

Bridgerton season three will see the return of some familiar faces, but it will also see us wave goodbye to beloved characters, too.

Phoebe Dynevor - who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of Bridgerton - has confirmed she will not reprise her role for a third season.

Speaking previously to Screen Rant at The Sundance Film Festival, she said: "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

So does this mean season four she could return? Who knows...

Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page hung up his tails after season one and did not appear in Bridgerton season two so he is not expected to return for season three.

Ruby Stokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton, is another actor who will not be returning to the Netflix period drama.

However, Jonathan Bailey is expected to return as Anthony Bridgerton alongside Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Nicola Coughlan as Lady Penelope Featherington.

Luke Newton is set to return as Colin Bridgerton, while Hannah Dodd - who starred in seasons one and two - is set to take over from Ruby as Francesca Bridgerton.

Meanwhile, new cast member David Mumeni is reportedly set to have a regular role in season three. Though it has yet to be confirmed which character he will play, fans have speculated David may be the new bachelor Lord Samadani.

Is there a Bridgerton season three trailer?

Unfortunately not yet.

With speculation circulating over filming for Bridgerton season 3 being halted, it is unknown when a trailer for the upcoming season will be released.

But, Nicola did tease that it was being filmed in a mini trailer of her own...

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) A photo posted by on

Where can I watch Bridgerton?

If you are a fan of Bridgerton and want to fill that void by rewatching seasons one and two (we don't blame you), you can do so on Netflix.

However, if you are ready and waiting for season three and four, you can expect them to air on Netflix also.

Will Bridgerton season 3 follow the books?

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn's book series of the same name.

The first instalment was centred around The Duke and I - though with some changes - while the second followed a similar trajectory to The Viscount Who Loved Me.

However, Bridgerton creators have not followed the order of Julia's books as season three is based on the fourth book in the series titled Romancing Mr Bridgerton, instead of the third text, An Offer From A Gentleman.

Speaking previously to Entertainment Tonight, Shonda Rhimes said: "We're not necessarily going in order—but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories."