Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a surprising reunion at the Grammys last night

It was a big night in Los Angeles as celebrities gathered for the 65th Annual Grammys Awards.

A-listers walked the red carpet (opens in new tab) in some exceptional pieces - Lizzo wore a stunning red flower cape, Doja Cat donned a black latex Versace dress, and Kim Petras and Sam Smith wore a matching red ensemble.

While it was a night to remember with Beyoncé making history as the biggest Grammys winner of all time (opens in new tab) and a performance from the legendary Stevie Wonder, apparently it wasn't enough to keep Ben Affleck entertained and the internet has given him a new meme: Miserable Affleck (opens in new tab).

But making up for Ben's lack of enthusiasm was none other than Taylor Swift. The singer picked up the golden gramophone for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien (the full list of winners here if you want to catch up (opens in new tab)).

As well as winning big, it seems that Taylor was also dancing big - and supporting big - as photos of her congratulating Harry Styles on his win have gone viral.

Taylor dated the former One Direction star for a few months back in late 2012, and it's rumoured that a few of her songs are about their romance, including Style, Out of the Woods and I Knew You Were Trouble.

While neither of them have gone into a lot of detail publicly about their relationship or if they're on speaking terms now, in 2021 Taylor jumped up to clap for Harry when he won his Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

And it seems that Taylor is still supporting her ex, as she was reportedly one of the only people dancing in her section when Harry performed As It Was at the Grammys last night, according to Page Six.

A source told the publication that she 'popped right out of her seat' and 'started dancing'. Apparently, she 'danced the entire song' and was 'the only person dancing in her section'.

Fans are even convinced that the pictures of them congratulating each other also catch them doing a 'pinky promise'.

I love how Taylor and Harry appear to be on such great terms and they say hi to each other at awards shows and... WAIT, IS THAT A PINKY PROMISE? WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON IN THAT CONVERSATION?! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rhOx2kgz5fFebruary 6, 2023 See more

How sweet!