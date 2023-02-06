Ben Affleck becomes another hilarious meme after his 'bored' GRAMMYs appearance

The GRAMMYs 2023 was a night to remember, with a red carpet oozing gorgeous glam (opens in new tab) (looking at you, Harry Styles' rainbow jumpsuit) and Beyoncé making history as the biggest GRAMMYs winner of all time (opens in new tab).

One couple that fans were keen to keep an eye out for was Bennifer. Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance almost twenty years after they split, it has sparked a new wave of nostalgic warmth for the now-married pair.

Of course, J-Lo fans will also know that the whole reason Google images even exist is all down to her iconic green Versace dress (opens in new tab) that she wore to the ceremony back in 2000.

While Ben and Jennifer didn't walk the red carpet together, fans did spot them sat at a table enjoying the show.

However, it's Ben's less than thrilled expressions that have caused him to go viral - and get the miserable meme treatment once again.

As the camera panned to the couple during Stevie Wonder's performance, J-Lo seemed to be having a lovely time. Ben, however - not so enthused.

Viewers were quick to snap the moment and add their thoughts on Twitter.

One wrote: "Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023."

Another said: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/V2eZZ14qosFebruary 6, 2023 See more

In reference to the viral pictures of Ben struggling with his doughnut order, one user wrote: "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin."

The Gone Girl actor has inspired many an emotional meme over the years, kicked off by the 'Sad Affleck' clip of Ben sat staring blankly during an interview with Henry Cavill - which was later accompanied by Simon and Garfunkel's Sound of Silence. Still hilarious.

Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEbFebruary 6, 2023 See more

There's also the snap of Ben smoking in a doorway looking up to the sky, dubbed Stressed Affleck, and it seems now we have Miserable Affleck to add to the collection.

Oh, the internet.