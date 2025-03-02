The BRIT Awards have paid a moving tribute to Liam Payne with a personal video

This weekend saw the 2025 BRIT Awards, with the 45th annual ceremony and red carpet event recognising music industry talent from the last year.

And while the awards show celebrated the night's winners from Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX to Jade Thirlwall, it also paid tribute to those who we have sadly lost.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Liam Payne tragically died in October, falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

And four months after his tragic death, the BRIT Awards has remembered him as a "beacon of light" - dedicating a personal video tribute to the singer during the ceremony.

Host Jack Whitehall led the tribute to "a very special person who meant so much to so many people in this room, and to millions of you around the world."

"Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away," Whitehall announced in a moving monologue. "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.

The BRITs also paid tribute to Liam Payne in their programme, releasing a powerful statement in memoriam.

"In October 2024, a special member of The BRITs family passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of millions," read the moving message. "While Liam Payne’s time in One Direction brought him global fame, it was his undeniable talent, dedication, and charisma that made him an icon in the world of music. His contributions helped define the sound of a generation, with songs that remain as timeless as the bond he shared with his bandmates."

The message continued: "Beyond his meteoric success as part of One Direction, Liam carved out a rewarding solo career exploring new musical avenues with chart hits like ‘Strip That Down’ and Rita Ora collab For You. His warmth and generosity extended beyond the stage, having grown a fiercely dedicated fanbase since he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008.

"Having received seven BRITs with One Direction, and performed twice with the band and twice as a solo artist at the awards over the years, Liam’s talent endures through the countless lives he touched. He was not just a singer, he was a beacon of light for those who grew up with his work. May his music continue to live on in our hearts."

We will continue to update this story.