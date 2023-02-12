Harry Styles thanks One Direction band mates in acceptance speech at the BRITs
He also thanked his mum - and The X Factor
Harry Styles won big at the BRITs this year (opens in new tab), as he picked up four gongs, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop/R&B.
His third album Harry's House was recognised for the Mastercard Album of the Year title, while his single As It Was was crowned Song of the Year.
With four awards from the evening, which was held at London's the O2 Arena on 11 February, meant Harry graced the stage a number of times to give a string of acceptance speeches.
In one of the many speeches at this year's BRIT Awards, the 29-year-old award-winning singer thanked his family, as well as his former One Direction band mates.
He said: "I want to thank my family for being the most supportive, understanding family I could have ever asked for.
"I want to thank my mum for singing me up for X Factor, I wouldn't be here without you.
" want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn't be here without you either."
Screaming crying throwing up 🥹 @Harry_Styles #BRITs pic.twitter.com/XCDdynyDo2February 11, 2023
His kind words, and gratitude for the boyband sent fans wild, both in the arena and those watching at home.
One fan tweeted: "This is crazy. harry name dropping one direction in 2023 was not on my bingo card."
A second shared: "Harry mentioning one direction is a world stop moment."
A separate fan added: "I can't believe we're in 2023 and harry himself mentioned one direction."
One Direction was formed in 2010 on the talent show The X Factor, but in 2015 the five-piece group became four when Zayn decided to quit the band, just before the band announced their hiatus later that year.
Later in the evening in a behind the scenes interview with the BRITs, a humbled Harry reflected on his achievements.
He said: "I feel like I’ve done a lot of reflecting. I’ve been someone that used to watch the BRITs, and never really expected to be here in the first place.
"Tonight feels really special for me, and it feels like a real culmination of everyone supporting me over the last 13 years.
" feel so lucky I get to go around the world playing music, and representing Britain, and to come back and have tonight felt special.
"I'll remember these times fro the rest of my life. "
🖤@Harry_Styles reflecting on his 4 BRIT Award wins is everything #BRITs pic.twitter.com/QaUPmcWv1vFebruary 12, 2023
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
All the big wins of the night...
