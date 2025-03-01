The 10 best looks from the 2025 BRIT Awards red carpet
See who wore what at the 2025 BRIT Awards...
The 2025 BRIT Awards are officially here, with the annual ceremony airing live from London. And with celebrities descending on the 02 from far and wide to celebrate the past year in music, the 45th annual ceremony is set to be one for the ages.
Among the most nominated artists of the evening are Charli XCX and Dua Lipa, with five and four nods respectively. And the ‘International Artist’ category is more star-studded than ever, seeing Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan listed among the nominees.
It is the BRIT Awards' red carpet however that gets the world talking the most, with the annual ceremony renowned for its memorable fashion moments. And from Millie Bobby Brown's chain mail to Teddy Swims' floor-length teddybear coat, this year has been no exception.
From Sabrina Carpenter to Keely Hodgkinson, we've rounded up our favourite fashion moments from the evening...
The 10 best looks from the 2025 BRIT Awards red carpet
Sabrina Carpenter in Alexander McQueen
Jorja Smith in 16Arlington
Keely Hodgkinson in Emilia Wickstead
Jess Glynne
Millie Bobby Brown
Vick Hope
Jade Thirlwall
Tolami Benson
Maya Jama
Zara McDermott
Stay tuned at Marie Claire UK as we continue to update the best looks of the evening, and round up the night’s big winners.
The BRIT awards ceremony will be available to watch live on YouTube.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
By Amelia Yeomans