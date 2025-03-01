See who wore what at the 2025 BRIT Awards...

The 2025 BRIT Awards are officially here, with the annual ceremony airing live from London. And with celebrities descending on the 02 from far and wide to celebrate the past year in music, the 45th annual ceremony is set to be one for the ages.

Among the most nominated artists of the evening are Charli XCX and Dua Lipa, with five and four nods respectively. And the ‘International Artist’ category is more star-studded than ever, seeing Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan listed among the nominees.

It is the BRIT Awards' red carpet however that gets the world talking the most, with the annual ceremony renowned for its memorable fashion moments. And from Millie Bobby Brown's chain mail to Teddy Swims' floor-length teddybear coat, this year has been no exception.

From Sabrina Carpenter to Keely Hodgkinson, we've rounded up our favourite fashion moments from the evening...

The 10 best looks from the 2025 BRIT Awards red carpet

Sabrina Carpenter in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorja Smith in 16Arlington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keely Hodgkinson in Emilia Wickstead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jess Glynne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vick Hope

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jade Thirlwall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tolami Benson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara McDermott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stay tuned at Marie Claire UK as we continue to update the best looks of the evening, and round up the night’s big winners.

The BRIT awards ceremony will be available to watch live on YouTube.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're in need of a secure VPN, the NORD VPN deal can be found here.

We will continue to update this story.