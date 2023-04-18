Taylor Swift responds to fan's sweet question following split from Joe Alwyn

News Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split after six years together (opens in new tab) made our jaws hit the floor last week, although it has been reported the former couple called time on their relationship weeks earlier.

Going through a breakup is one of the toughest things to deal with for anyone, let alone navigating it in full view of the public, which is the case for our Tay Tay.

The 33-year-old songstress (opens in new tab) is in the midst of her The Eras Tour, and putting on a brave face to belt out her hit records over her impressive career spanning almost two decades.

Ever the professional, Taylor has not let her personal dealings impact her performances.

But that doesn't stop her fans - also known as Swifties - from worrying about her.

During her concert in Tampa on 15 April a fan decided it was high time to check in on Taylor.

The anonymous fan held a sign saying "You ok?", just days after the news of the reported break-up had been released.

Taylor was mid performance, as she was singing her 2017 track Delicate, and subtly responded to the question by facing the crowd and giving a thumbs up.

Adorable!

While Taylor didn't give a direct answer, she has previously praised her fans, and the shows, for improving her wellbeing.

She said during the tour, which has since been shared on fan accounts: “I’m really loving this tour. It’s become my entire personality and I’ve always loved putting on shows, always loved that connection…knowing you have felt the same way… I need you guys very much for my well-being.”

Taylor still has over 40 shows to complete before the USA leg of The Eras tour comes to an end.

It was reported the couple split because they have "differences in their personalities." (opens in new tab)

A source previously told PEOPLE: "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together."

They ultimately decided that they 'weren't the right fit for one another' and ended the relationship a few weeks ago.

The couple were notoriously private about their relationship, but are rumoured to have first met at the Met Gala in 2016.

It is also important to note, the Shake It Off hitmaker has not spoken out about the reported break-up, or confirmed they have split, and likewise for Joe too.