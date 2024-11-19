Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so loved-up that the rumours of an 'engagement countdown' are ramping up. However, before the pair confirmed that they were an item late last year, Taylor's relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was making headline news. Although Taylor and Matty never officially confirmed that they were dating, they were spotted on dates in April 2023 and appeared to be sending coded messages to one another during their gigs.

However, it was the release of Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, earlier this year that finally seemed to confirm that her and Matty were in a brief relationship last year. In fact, it offered a little more insight into that relationship from her perspective, and Matty's family even had a sharp response to her music.

While Taylor's fans have theorised which songs on the 31 track anthology are about Matty, he has remained quiet about the album (and any romantic references it may contain about him). But when he shared a song on social media recently, Swifties were quick to link it to a specific song on Taylor's album.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Matty shared Annie Lennox's cover of Downtown Lights and wrote: "If you don’t know this cover, you are welcome."

(Image credit: Instagram / Truman Black / Matty Healy)

Those who are familiar with Taylor's song Guilty As Sin will know that she opens it with: "Drowning in the Blue Nile/He sent me 'Downtown Lights'/I hadn't heard it in a while." Her song details her confusion as she fantasises about someone, and questions whether she should feel guilty for it.

Taylor's fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Matty Healy posting Downtown Lights onto his story and I am reacting totally normally about it."

Another wrote: "Matty Healy loves chaos."

A third added: "Bro why give him attention he is been trying to get Swifties to talk about him just ignore him he is promoting his new album."

As a reference to Taylor's song, another wrote: "Am I allowed to cry?"

Matty has not addressed Taylor's music since its The Tortured Poets Department's release in April, but when he was asked what he thought of it in a street interview, he simply replied: "I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good."

Matty Healy admits he hasn't listened to all of Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' but is "sure it's good." pic.twitter.com/pKNaSwaYRAApril 24, 2024