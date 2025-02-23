Details of Jennifer Lopez's lavish new £16 million home are going viral

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the 55-year-old ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer front and centre this year. And from her critically acclaimed role in Unstoppable to reports of a new album, she is reportedly set for a major comeback in 2025.

This comes after a turbulent year for Lopez, separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, cancelling her highly-anticipated tour and putting her and Affleck's £48 million marital home on the market.

With their divorce finalised this week, Lopez is reportedly ready to start afresh, with a source telling the Daily Mail that she wants 2025 "to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down."

"I can’t be looking for happiness in other people," Lopez explained in a recent conversation with Interview Magazine. "I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

According to sources, this includes finding a new home, with TMZ reporting that she has now purchased a stunning £16 million estate of her own in Los Angeles.

The sought-after property is reportedly located in the Hidden hills, with the 2.5 acre estate featuring a 10,046-square-foot house, complete with a chef's personal kitchen and a private theatre.

And in the grounds, there is said to be a guest house and pool area, as well as a luxury barn, stables and a full-on riding arena.

According to TMZ, Lopez had previously entered negotiations on a different property - the famous Azria Estate, in Holmby Hills, with the £43 million property once belonging to Maz Azria, the late fashion designer and creator of BCBG.

And while it is not known why Lopez has reportedly opted for a different property, the Azria Estate is said to have been tied up in a legal dispute over a previous alleged breach of contract.

We will continue to update this story.