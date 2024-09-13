Jennifer Lopez could now be moving into a $55 million historic estate, following her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially separated last month, with Lopez filing for divorce after two years of marriage.

The A-list couple has been at the centre of divorce speculation since early 2024, putting their $60 million Beverly Hills marital home on the property market. And amid the growing speculation, it has long been reported that "Jennifer and Ben had been living separate lives".

"[Jennifer] tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," a source recently reported to People, explaining that "the kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Now, following the confirmation of their split, Lopez is said to be ready for change, with reports emerging recently that she's looking for her new home.

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old singer actually has her eye on a property already - and it's a very famous piece of LA real estate.

Yes, sources have reported that Lopez has entered negotiations on The Azria Estate.

The famous LA property, in Holmby Hills, once belonged to the late fashion designer and creator of BCBG, Max Azria, with the property still named after him.

The 30,000 square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, an infinity pool, a sauna and an in-home theatre. Not to mention, 3 acres of land, including gardens, a guesthouse and an Instagram-worthy greenhouse. And in terms of A-list neighbours, J-Lo can expect Tom Ford and Sean Parker, to name a few.

Unsurprisingly, the historic property comes with a hefty price tag, with the Azria Estate currently listed for an eye-watering $55 million. However, according to TMZ, Lopez is in negotiations about the price.

It is important to note that the property is currently in the midst of a legal dispute over an alleged breach of contract, between Max Azria's widow, Lubov Azria, and investor Ron Burkle who bought the estate in an auction for $30 million earlier this year.

It has been reported that Lopez has been in touch with both parties over negotiations.

We will continue to update this story.