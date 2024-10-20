Jennifer Lopez is reportedly planning a major comeback for 2025

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, particularly this year, as the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer found herself front and centre.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in August this year, separating after two years of marriage. And after months of relationship speculation, the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live’ tour, and the sale of their $60 million Beverly Hills property, it has been a turbulent few months.

Lopez broke her silence just weeks ago, opening up about the separation for the first time in a conversation with Interview magazine. And while admitting that it feels “sad” and “desperate”, she explained that she is “capable of joy and happiness all by [herself].”

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" Lopez explained to Nikki Glaser of her difficult year. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'

She continued: "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

According to sources, Lopez is now focused on the year ahead, with it reported that the singer is planning a major comeback for 2025, and has the Oscars in her sight.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail. "She will rise."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The source continued: "She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable. She is sensational in it, I saw the movie and wow, she nails it. I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call.

"Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it, and she pretty much did but there is prejudice against her," the source added. "There is a hope that she will get the gold for Unstoppable."

Well, this is exciting.