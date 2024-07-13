Jennifer Lopez has been leaning on one unlikely A-lister amidst her and Ben Affleck's divorce speculation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been plagued by divorce speculation since early 2024, with reports emerging that the couple is “having issues in their marriage” .

Affleck is reported to have moved out of their shared family home, amid the news that the A-list couple has put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market . And following the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live' tour to spend time with "her children, family and close friends", the speculation has reached fever pitch.

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," a source explained to Entertainment Tonight . "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

"[Jen is] leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period," a source has explained via the outlet. "Ben is sad about it all but focused on work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner."

According to recent reports this week, Jennifer Lopez is also leaning on Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, finding an "unexpected ally" in the 13 Going on 30 star.

Garner was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, with the former couple sharing three children.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other," a source explained of the unexpected friendship to Us Weekly, adding how Garner has become a source of support. "Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to.”

Both Lopez and Affleck have remained silent about the speculation over the past few months, but the 54-year-old singer did post a cryptic message about love overcoming negativity to her website in June.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," read the powerful statement. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

We will continue to update this story.