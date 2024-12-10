Why J-Lo and Ben Affleck now have 'lingering doubts' over their divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their separation this summer after months of break-up rumours. In the wake of the news, Ben's comments about their incompatibility resurfaced, and it was reported that J-Lo 'didn't want' to divorce the actor but felt she 'had no choice'.

While both J-Lo and Ben have publicly praised one another in recent months, it hasn't sparked any hope of a reconciliation. However, according to a new report in US Weekly, the former couple is now doubting their decision to separate with one source going so far as to claim that there are 'lingering doubts' and 'hesitation'. An insider told the publication: "There’s still a lot of love between them, but the divorce is still going forward... When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important."

However, a second source has claimed there is a 'small chance' that the pair could reconcile in the future, adding: "J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times. When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad - and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through."

J-Lo opened up about the challenges she faced following her split from Ben. During a conversation with Interview magazine in October, she said: "I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like.'... That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.

"But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'Fuck, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long... You had to hit me really hard over the head with a fucking sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.'"