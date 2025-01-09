Why J-Lo believes her marriage to Ben Affleck became a 'nightmare'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce this week, months after the pair publicly confirmed that they were separating. The former couple, who first dated almost two decades ago, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in 2022, but filed for divorce in August last year citing 'irreconcilable differences'.
In the wake of the news, there were reports that J-Lo 'didn't want' to divorce Ben but felt she 'had no choice', and sources claimed that despite their separation 'there’s still a lot of love between them'. However, in a new report from People, an insider has claimed that J-Lo is more than ready to move on from that chapter of her life, which they described as a 'fairy tale' that became a 'nightmare'.
The source told the publication: "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter. The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end."
In an article published in November, People also claimed that Ben was 'very happy with life' following their break-up, stating: "He enjoys working. He seems to be in a good place."
J-Lo opened up about the split for Interview magazine, calling it 'lonely, unfamiliar, scary', but the pair have been publicly supportive of one another since their divorce proceedings started. In November, Ben called J-Lo 'spectacular' when discussing her latest film, and in response she told a red carpet reporter: "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful."
As per their divorce settlement, J-Lo and Ben are splitting their assets which includes the $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills. A report from US Weekly, who obtained court documents, states that they will 'keep all of their personal belongings and earnings from the date of their separation as well as half their bank accounts'.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
