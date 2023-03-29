Ben Affleck had the sweetest thing to say about J-Lo in a rare gushy speech
These two.
Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (opens in new tab) reunited almost twenty years after they called off their engagement, the couple has cemented themselves back into the hearts of millennials. Bennifer is no longer a nostalgic nod to the noughties - they are married, have matching tattoos and become memes at award shows (opens in new tab).
While J-Lo has spoken publicly about their relationship, calling their 2003 break-up the 'biggest heartbreak of my life' (opens in new tab), she has shared her happiness that they found their way back to each other, explaining of their 2022 wedding: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."
However, it seems that Ben prefers to be more private and finds discussing things a little bit 'awkward' (opens in new tab) apparently.
But the Good Will Hunting actor gave a rare and sentimental speech about his wife this week at the Los Angeles premiere for his upcoming movie, Air. As well as calling her 'fabulous, amazing, wonderful' (we know, Ben), he stated that he wouldn't be where he is today without her 'love and support'.
Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Ben told those present: "And I want to say that none of it would be possible – this company, this movie, this joy tonight – without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world.
"I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you."
Adorable.
The movie tells the story of Michael Jordan's relationship with Nike, and stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.
Air is set for UK release on 5th April.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
