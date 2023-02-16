Here's what J-Lo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos actually mean

"Commitment is sexy."

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty)
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

The celebs really went for it this Valentine's Day. Not only did Emily Ratajkowski confirm those new relationship rumours (opens in new tab) with a funny semi-clad photo, but Chris Evans went on an Instagram stories spree sharing the cutest photos of himself with Alba Baptista. 

However, one A-list couple that really went the whole hog to celebrate the most loved-up date of the year is none other than Bennifer. 

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, have captured the hearts of millennials across the globe since they rekindled their romance after almost twenty years apart. The pair tied the knot last summer, saying 'I do' at an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, followed by a second wedding in Georgia in August.  

In recent weeks, they've been making headlines with their award show appearances - most notably, Ben becoming yet another meme (opens in new tab) thanks to his less than enthusiastic expression during the Grammys, and a lip reader stepping in to decipher what J-Lo said to her husband (opens in new tab) in an awkward moment that was caught on camera. 

But it seems that Bennifer decided to use Valentine's Day to prove that 'commitment is sexy' by getting matching tattoos. 

J-Lo shared photos of their inkings on Instagram, with hers placed just above her ribcage and Ben opting for a side torso tattoo. 

The Marry Me star's design shows an infinity symbol with their names woven into the lines, while Ben's shows two overlapping arrows with their initials, 'J' and 'B' above and below the crossover. 

Captioning the series of loved-up snaps, J-Lo wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #THISISMENOW."

It seems that J-Lo is planning to update fans with more details in her newsletter, On The JLo

Cute.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jadie Troy-Pryde
Jadie Troy-Pryde
News Editor

Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.

