J.Lo teases a new song dedicated to Ben Affleck with album announcement

Jennifer Lopez sparked intrigue earlier this month when she removed all of her posts on Instagram without warning - and now we know why. Twenty years after her album This Is Me in 2002, she’s finally releasing a follow up titled This Is Me Now and there’s a special surprise for her husband Ben Affleck on the track list.

The singer posted a video of her on Instagram recreating the album cover of her 2002 album, which impressively morphs into a brand new cover. She teased the album will drop next year and shared a track list of thirteen songs, which included one very obvious tribute to her husband.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans were quick to spot a song called “Dear Ben pt. II,” smack bang in the middle of the track list. Naturally, people have assumed that the song is in reference to their relationship which saw the pair call off their engagement in 2004 before reconnecting over the coronavirus pandemic and tying the knot this summer.

Her song “Midnight Trip to Vegas” could also be a reference to their relationship, as the pair were married in Las Vegas this June. All the names of her upcoming songs have a very romantic bent, with other tracks titled “not. going. Anywhere.” and “Mad in Love.”

(Image credit: Michael Buckner via Getty Images)

People also reported that her new album “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades” in a press release.

Speaking to Vogue earlier this month, she said of her album, “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with—but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong.”

“There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it,” she continued.