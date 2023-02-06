Here is the full GRAMMYs 2023 winners list

A-listers from across the globe gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th annual GRAMMYs awards last night (opens in new tab).

As well as picking up some pretty luxurious goodie bags, the stars were hoping to pick up a coveted golden gramophone - so who went home with an award in hand?

Beyoncé made history as she became the biggest winner of the GRAMMYs ever, picking up her 32nd award last night for Renaissance as the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award.

Harry Styles also won the prestigious Best Album award for Harry's House, and Lizzo won Record of the Year.

Take a look at the full list of GRAMMYs 2023 winners below...

Album of the year: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Nominees

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist: Samara Joy

Nominees

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the year: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Nominees

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Nominees

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance: Adele - Easy on Me

Nominees

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album: Beyoncé – Renaissance

Nominees

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Nominees

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Nominees

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Nominees

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best country album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Nominees

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best R&B song: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Nominees

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Nominees

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Nominees

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Nominees

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Best country solo performance - Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Nominees

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Nominees

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Nominees

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Best metal performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Nominees

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Turnstile - Blackout

Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Nominees

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best rock album: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Nominees

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Nominees

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Nominees

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Nominees

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Nominees

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song - Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Nominees

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Nominees

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Nominees

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Nominees

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die