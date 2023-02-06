Here is the full GRAMMYs 2023 winners list
There were some big wins last night!
A-listers from across the globe gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th annual GRAMMYs awards last night (opens in new tab).
As well as picking up some pretty luxurious goodie bags (opens in new tab), the stars were hoping to pick up a coveted golden gramophone - so who went home with an award in hand?
Beyoncé made history as she became the biggest winner of the GRAMMYs ever, picking up her 32nd award last night for Renaissance as the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award.
Harry Styles also won the prestigious Best Album award for Harry's House, and Lizzo won Record of the Year.
Take a look at the full list of GRAMMYs 2023 winners below...
Album of the year: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Nominees
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best new artist: Samara Joy
Nominees
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Record of the year: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Nominees
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Nominees
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best pop solo performance: Adele - Easy on Me
Nominees
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best dance/electronic album: Beyoncé – Renaissance
Nominees
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Nominees
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Nominees
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
Nominees
Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best country album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Nominees
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Best R&B song: Beyoncé – Cuff It
Nominees
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Nominees
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Nominees
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Nominees
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Best country solo performance - Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Nominees
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Nominees
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me
Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Nominees
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
Best metal performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Nominees
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Turnstile - Blackout
Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Nominees
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Nominees
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Nominees
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Nominees
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Nominees
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Nominees
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song - Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Nominees
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Nominees
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album: Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Nominees
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t
Nominees
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
