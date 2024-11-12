Why critics are conflicted about Gladiator II - and can't decide if it's 'gobsmacking' or 'dreary'

Gladiator II, starring internet darling Paul Mescal and Hollywood favourite Pedro Pascal, isn't even out yet and it's already proving to be deeply divisive. While fans were divided about the trailer when it was released back in July, critics of the new Ridley Scott film are now having their say.

And they have a lot to say. The long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, released in 2000 and starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, has critics oscillating between being obsession and loathing — with not much in between, as pointed out by BBC News.

ScreenRant's Graeme Guttmann, for one, was a big fan of Denzel Washington's performance in the movie, but was underwhelmed by Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. Graeme wrote: "Gladiator II really soars when it does the unexpected and, for the most part, that only happens when Washington, [Joseph] Quinn, and [Fred] Hechinger are onscreen... It doesn't make for a well-rounded film, but it does make for an entertaining one."

Brian Orndorf at blu-ray.com wrote that 'the staleness of Gladiator II is difficult to ignore' while William Bibbiani at TheWrap concluded his review with the following: "All I am left with are the words of Emperor Commodus: 'It vexes me. I’m terribly vexed.'" Similarly, The Times' claims the film 'disappoints in this dreary, Marvel-esque sequel'.

However, The Guardian was far more impressed, giving it four stars and calling it "a gobsmacking reboot", while Digital Spy concluded: "If you can get past the lack of emotional punch and connection with its characters, Gladiator 2 is a terrifically fun watch.

Despite the wide-ranging opinions on Gladiator II, at time of writing it's still earned a very respectable 76% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release in cinemas. If you're in the UK, you can expect to see the Hollywood blockbuster on Friday 15th November - and you can make up your own mind.