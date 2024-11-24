Why did Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers break up?

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were one of the most talked-about couples of the decade, dating for over two years, from 2020 to 2022.

From their initial flirty Twitter exchanges, to their first meeting on a livestream video, their sweet relationship unfolded in front of the world. And as such, fans became extremely invested in their relationship, and ultimately, their break up.

Both Mescal and Bridgers now appear to be happy in new relationships, with the Normal People star now reported to be dating Gracie Abrams, and the Boygenius singer in a relationship with Bo Burnham.

However, despite two years passing since their split, the world is still talking about Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. From the early days of their relationship to their eventual split, here's what we know...

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

2019

December - Paul Mescal revealed that he was a Phoebe Bridgers fan, posting a screenshot of his 2019 'Spotify Wrapped' to Twitter, with Bridgers displayed as his top artist.

I mean it ain't the cheeriest of lists... pic.twitter.com/su7POiQwzzDecember 7, 2019

2020

May - Phoebe Bridgers posted to Twitter after watching the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People, starring Paul Mescal in his break-out role - starting a flirty public online conversation.

"Finished Normal People and now I'm sad and horny oh wait," tweeted Bridgers, to which Mescal replied: "I'm officially dead." "Nooo don't die your so talented aha," Bridgers fired back, to which Mescal wrote: "Too late... Dead".

The pair then met later that month during an Instagram livestream for Wonderland magazine, where they interviewed each other on video.

June - Phoebe Bridgers talked about Paul Mescal in an interview with NME, confirming that "the cute boy" had followed her on Instagram, and announcing: "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw."

July - Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal were spotted having brunch at the Lemon Tree Cafe in Kinsale, Ireland.

November - Paul Mescal referenced a mystery girlfriend, thought to be Bridgers, in an interview with GQ, describing her as "a lifesaver" during the pandemic.

"To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable," he explained in the conversation. "Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her."

December - Paul Mescal featured in the music video for 'Savior Complex' by Phoebe Bridgers, directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The music video for “Savior Complex” by @phoebe_bridgers is here 🖤 Directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, starring @mescal_paul & Charlotte. 🕳 https://t.co/AUdOunhLCU pic.twitter.com/c0CXwoSgZjDecember 1, 2020

2021

July - Paul Mescal was spotted cheering on Phoebe Bridgers in the audience of her US tour.

October - Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers attended a star-studded Halloween party together, dressed as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

November - Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers made their red carpet debut, attending the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on 6 November. The couple walked the red carpet together, with the photographs - the first official snaps of Mescal and Bridgers together - going viral.

December - Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal went Instagram official on 11 December, posting a selfie by the sea together.

2022

April - Engagement rumours started after sources overheard Bridgers introducing Mescal as her "fiancé" at Coachella.

May - Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers attended the Met Gala together in New York City on 2 May, posing on the red carpet together with Mescal's Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

June - Paul Mescal featured in another Phoebe Bridgers music video, appearing in backstage video footage for her song 'Sidelines.' And in an interview with The Guardian, she explained that the song was written about her boyfriend.

"Writing about my relationship with only good shit, because that's all I feel, is hard," Bridgers explained. "But it makes it easy when you're actually having those feelings."

November - It was reported in an article by The Guardian that Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were engaged, but the comments were retracted by the publication.

December - Phoebe Bridgers sparked rumours of relationship trouble, after featuring on the SZA track, 'Ghost in the Machine', where she sang about a couple fighting. Later that month, Bridgers was seen hanging out with Bo Burnham on multiple occasions.

2023

February - Paul Mescal was asked about his relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair, and declined to comment. Later that month, he was asked about reports of his break up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, to which he also declined to comment, explaining "it's just difficult territory".

When did Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers break up?

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are reported to have broken up in December 2022, after over two years of dating.

Why did Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers break up?

While neither party has spoken publicly about the reason for their split, it has been reported that the couple separated amid Bridgers growing close to comedian Bo Burnham, with whom the singer-songwriter is now in a relationship.

"The temptation still exists to be like, 'Shut the fuck up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on'," Mescal told Vanity Fair when asked about the speculation of their split. "But moving forward as much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private.

"That's a difficult thing to achieve," he continued. "But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me. It's like a quick boost of serotonin, being like: 'I've said what I need to say.' And then it's just Twitter fodder."

And when asked for a comment on the split by The Hollywood Reporter, Mescal declined, adding: "Maybe at some point. But just not now. It's just difficult territory."

Bridgers has not commented on her break up from Mescal, but her 'Ghost in the Machine' song lyrics from December 2022 are widely believed by fans to be about the split.

"You said all of my friends are on my payroll/You're not wrong, you're an asshole," read her verse from the SZA song. "Screaming at you in the Ludlow/I was yours for free."

Phoebe Bridgers is now reported to be dating comedian and actor Bo Burnham, while Paul Mescal is reported to be dating singer songwriter Gracie Abrams - making their first public event appearance together at the Gladiator II party this month.

We will continue to update this story.