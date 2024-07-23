Why the Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating rumours are ramping up

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are sparking romance rumours, and have been for several weeks now. So the question is: is it true? Let's dive into the information we have so far. As reported by The Sun, the Gladiator II star and I Love You, I'm Sorry singer were photographed on a date back in June, at Brat in ­Shoreditch — which is very appropriate given that we're in the thick of 'brat summer'. Apparently, Paul was seen stroking Gracie's cheek at the time.

Then, a couple of weekends ago, the two were spotted shopping in Mayfair — with photos of them separately appearing in the Daily Mail. Though they weren't photographed together to the best of our knowledge, one source claimed to have witnessed their sweet day out together.

"Paul and Gracie looked like any other young couple hitting the shops, and they went almost unnoticed. They seemed very relaxed in each other’s company and were busy checking out the posh shops on Bond Street," the source told The Sun.

"Paul is a very low-key person, as is Gracie, so there was no fanfare and they kept their distance from each other when they were out on the street. When they had finished shopping, they each went off alone."

Paul has been embroiled in many a dating rumour over the years since he rose to fame in the TV adaptation of Normal People alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones — including his co-star at the time (spoiler alert: they're just really good friends).

There were also (unfounded) rumours that he was dating Ayo Edebiri earlier this year, and he was later spotted enjoying a lunch with Natalie Portman, but the Gracie reports are holding strong for the time being.

In the past, Paul has most notably dated the singer Phoebe Bridgers, between roughly 2020 and 2022. Meanwhile, Gracie has previously been linked to DJ Hayes Bradley and songwriter Blake Slatkin, according to Yahoo!.