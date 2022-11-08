Why fans think Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are engaged
Are they? Aren't they?!
When Normal People hit our screens in the early days of the pandemic, it's fair to say that Paul Mescal became something of an overnight heartthrob. Fans were in equal parts drawn to his character Connell Waldron's brooding demeanour and that gold chain - which found itself a fanbase of almost 150k followers on Instagram.
And it seems it wasn't just us actually normal people who were thirsting over Paul and his delicate accessories - Phoebe Bridgers also made her feelings known over on Twitter.
Back in May 2020, she tweeted: "Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait."
Paul replied: "I'm officially dead."
To which she said: "Nooo don’t die you're so talented aha."
Ah, social media - the modern day start to any blossoming romance.
By July it was reported that they were dating, flying across the Atlantic to see each other and by Christmas, Paul was starring in one of Phoebe's music videos.
Fast forward to November 2021 and the pair attended their first red carpet together LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci. Adorable.
Now, fans are convinced that Paul and Phoebe are engaged following an interview in the Guardian.
The publication initially confirmed the news this weekend by stating that the pair "are now engaged", however it has since been edited to say that they are "reported to be engaged".
The news of a potential wedding has sparked an emotional reaction on Twitter, with fans expressing everything from excitement to 'mourning' - and some are even inspired by Phoebe's move.
One wrote: "Two sexiest people in the planet off the market. I’m in mourning."
Another added: "No because Phoebe Bridgers watched Normal People, publicly thirsted over Paul Mescal and is now engaged to him and for that she’s my hero.”
So are they? Aren't they?
As it stands, neither Paul nor Phoebe have confirmed the engagement news - but we'll keep you updated.
