How Gigi Hadid actually feels about Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid has spoken about claims that she's less than happy for Taylor Swift and her blossoming relationship with Travis Kelce. Taylor and Travis are moving pretty quickly, and it didn't go unnoticed when Taylor swapped out a lyric in Karma (originally written for her ex Joe Alwyn) on stage during her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires this weekend, singing: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The two have been continually been spotted out and about on date nights in New York City, facing each other adoringly. But recent rumours have swirled that not everybody is happy for the singer, with it being reported that some friends are unsure if she's 'handling' the situation very well. A recent claim asserted that her best friend Selena Gomez was 'concerned' about the speed at which they appeared to be moving.

An article on Perez Hilton's website claimed that Gigi, who is part of Taylor's inner circle of pals, 'isn’t totally on board' with the relationship, quoting a source that said: "One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]."

But Gigi has been quick to put this to bed, commenting on a post that appeared on Perez's Instagram: "Didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period." Can't be clearer than that!

In terms of the Selena Gomez mention, Gigi's likely referencing another recent report, this time from Page Six, where an apparent 'insider' has leaked how Taylor's friends feel about her new relationship.

The source told Page Six: "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena. Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic."

Selena hasn't confirmed or denied the claims, but we can assume there isn't much to them if Gigi's comments are anything to go by.

Back to Gigi's comments, and it's safe to say the Swifties loved seeing her stick up for her long-time friend, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Omg I’ve never seen Taylor’s friends comment on her relationships this is so cute."

Another said: "Gigi putting the rumours to rest. The queen that she is."

Meanwhile, Taylor's relationship with Travis has been going from strength to strength since the latter pursued the singer after attending her Eras Tour in Kansas City in the summer.