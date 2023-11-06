Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with her sell-out Eras tour now dominating the box-office and the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), the 33-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

From Taylor's high profile relationship with American football tight end Travis Kelce to her leaked text conversation with Lorde, it is Taylor's friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most - and this week was no exception.

It was Taylor's friendship with A-list actress Laura Dern that made the most headlines this week, as the Oscar winner called her "a genius" and "a lifelong friend".

The two high profile women are known to have been close for a while, with Dern starring in Taylor Swift's Bejewelled music video last year. And while attending the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate close friend Sheryl Crow, Dern opened up about working with Swift, and how their working relationship became a lifelong friendship.

When asked about what it was like being directed by Taylor, Dern told USA Today: "Oh, she's amazing. She's a genius in every area, including direction."

And when she was later asked if there was anything that surprised her about the music video, the Oscar winner stated: "Just that I'd meet a lifelong friend, which is a great honour."

This is something that Taylor Swift has also opened up about, recalling the Oscar winner's cameo during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was like, 'Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script. It's a one-scene script in which you are going to call me 'a tired, tacky wench' and she was like 'I'm down, I'm in'".

"She's the coolest," Taylor continued. "She's so funny. I'm like, you are my friend now. I mean directing Laura Dern is easier than anything I've ever done in my life. She's just the greatest."

Well, this is lovely.