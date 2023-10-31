Selena Gomez is 'concerned' about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'moving too fast'

They've only been dating since September, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been dominating headlines, social media feeds and even NFL commentary for the last six weeks. While fans are convinced that Taylor predicted their romance in her old lyrics and friends of the pair are saying that they're already 'in love', it seems that the intense speculation has taken its toll on Travis' family, with his brother Jason warning that there are 'some alarms' when it comes to their fledgling relationship.

According to a new report by Page Six, Taylor's BFF Selena Gomez also has 'concerns' about how quickly the pair are moving. The publication claims that the Only Murders In The Building star - who has been best friends with Taylor for several years - believes that the public nature of the new relationship is out of character for the Bad Blood singer.

A source told the outlet: "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and gallivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena."

Taylor has been uncharacteristically public about their relationship, joining his friends and family in a private box to cheer for Travis during his NFL games, and the pair have been spotted enjoying dates in both New York and Kansas City. Travis' teammate Mecole Hardman Jr also shared a couples photo with himself and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon with Taylor and Travis after a recent win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was also reported in US Weekly that while the pair are still getting to know each other, Taylor has 'high hopes', with an insider claiming: "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot."

Adorable.